A poll of 2,000 meat-eaters found the youngest generation are most conscious about where their food originated from | SWNS

Gen Z are twice as likely to feel guilty about eating meat than the over 65s, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 carnivores found the youngest generation are most conscious about where their food originated from, with 27 per cent often considering where the animal came from and 32 per cent interested to know more about the process of making it from farm to fork.

This compares to 31 per cent of the over 65-year-olds who never think about it and 46 per cent would not want to know the answer either.

And 41 per cent of the 18 to 24-year-olds would be put off animal products if they were to find out more about the factory farming methods.

Furthermore, young adults are most worried about how animals die in the meat industry (56 per cent).

A spokesperson from vegan charity, Viva!, which commissioned the study, said: "It's really interesting to see how attitudes to meat consumption vary depending on generation.

"Our survey shows how the younger generations are keener to know about where the food they are eating is coming from - and this could even put them off including it as part of their diet.

"The slaughter methods animals are subject to are cruel - especially pig gassing which sees the animal lowered into gas chambers where carbon dioxide reacts with the moisture in their body, making them feel as though they are being scorched, at no older than six months old."

Over a third of people would rethink their diet if they knew more about how the livestock was killed | Shutterstock

‘Attitudes to meat consumption vary depending on generation’

The survey went on to find of the 85 per cent polled who like eating meat – 64 per cent enjoy it as it’s what they were brought up doing.

And 38 per cent claim all their family eat animal-based products.

However, 34 per cent would be prepared to cut it out if they had met the creature they were about to eat.

And 31 per cent would rethink their diet if they knew more about how the livestock was killed.

But only 11 per cent ‘know a lot’ about slaughter methods in the meat industry, according to the OnePoll figures.

However, 29 per cent would be interested to find out more.

The spokesperson added: “Eating meat seems to be ingrained in family traditions, so it’s a positive that Gen Zs are becoming more aware so they can pass this down to their own family and start a change that way.

“It’s a shame to see how little people know about how animals are slaughtered to turn into food.

“If there was more awareness there would be less demand for killing methods, such as gassing pigs to death.”