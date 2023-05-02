Register
Gordon Lightfoot dead: Justin Trudeau leads tributes following death of 84 year-old Canadian singer

Justin Trudeau and Stephen King have led tributes to Gordon Lightfoot

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 09:46 BST

Canadian singer songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at the age of 84. Tributes from around the world have been led by politicians and authors.

Mr Lightfoot was most well known for his songs ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ and ‘Sundown’. His folk sound was a constant in the music industry for around half a century.

His death follows the cancellation of a tour date in North America last month. The show was cancelled due to health related issues.

    Mr Lightfoot was inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame in 1986. In 2003, he was awarded Canada’s highest civilian honour- the Companion of the Order of Canada.

    Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau tweeted to say: “We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape.

    “May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family, friends, and many fans across the country and around the world: I’m keeping you in my thoughts at this difficult time.”

    Gordon Lightfoot performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2018 in Indio, California.
    Gordon Lightfoot performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2018 in Indio, California.

    World renowned author Stephen King also paid tribute to Mr Lightfoot. He said: “Gordon Lightfoot has died. He was a great songwriter and a wonderful performer. Sundown, you better take care/If I catch you creepin’ ‘round my back stairs."

