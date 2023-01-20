Love Island fans rejoice as Greggs has coupled up with Just Eat to launch two exclusive deals to enjoy all your favourite guilty pleasures together. The partnership has led to the creation of two hot new deals exclusive to the food delivery site.
The deal launched on January, 19, and fans will be able to get as many as they want until March, 13. So, those who want to get their hands on one of the fresh new Greggs deals can head to Just Eat today and order straight to their front door.
Advertisement
The new deals are available to order exclusively on Just Eat, which sponsors Love Island, and start at just £10. Pizza fans can choose the Bombshell Bundle Deal for a 47% saving, or for those that prefer Greggs iconic bakes, the Casa Amor To Share Deal is available with a 37% saving.
So, what else do these fabulous deals include? Here’s everything you need to know.
List of Greggs and Just Eat Love Island deals
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bombshell Bundle Deal - From £10
Crack on with the Bombshell Bundle deal for just £10, which includes four tasty bakes of your choice, alongside four filled doughnuts and any two cold drinks. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, you can opt to switch your doughnuts for a delicious hot sweet including Hot Milk Chocolate Cookies or Hot Yum Yums with a yummy dipping sauce.
Casa Amor To Share Deal From £12
Why not put all your Gr-eggs in one basket and opt for the Casa Amor To Share Deal? In this delicious bundle, customers can enjoy a six-slice pizza sharing box, four filled doughnuts and two cold drinks. For those wanting to taste the temptation of the new hot sweet menu, customers can swap their doughnuts for Hot Yum Yums or Hot Milk Chocolate Cookies. Whichever option fans decide on, this bundle deal is available for only £12.