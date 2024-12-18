Emily Norris has revealed a collection of tips designed to make festive hosting easier

It’s time for celebration, and the nation opens its doors to welcome one and all in, but playing host isn’t all that much fun, especially if you miss out on all the action

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the most wonderful of the year, from festive drinks to Christmas nibbles with family, friends and neighbours. It’s time for celebration, and the nation opens its doors to welcome one and all in, but playing host isn’t all that much fun, especially if you miss out on all the action.

Rather than joy, most Brits (65 per cent) feel stressed while hosting at Christmas, and it’s perhaps because over nine in 10 people (92 per cent) spend up to six hours cooking while getting ready for their guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time locked away in the kitchen and playing a puzzle with multiple dishes in the oven leads to 40 per cent of hosts feeling like they’re missing out on the celebrations, according to new research from Dr. Oetker Ristorante Grande , and nearly one in three say having to host takes the fun out of Christmas parties.

Limited oven space is a huge culprit for causing kitchen chaos with many creating a cooking conveyor belt to manage various dishes in a single oven, while others struggle to get timings right.

To help everyone enjoy their celebrations without the stress, family and lifestyle influencer Emily Norris has teamed up with Dr. Oetker Ristorante Grande to launch the Holiday Hosting Hacks with Ristorante Grande – a collection of tips designed to make festive hosting easier.

“We’ve all felt the stress of trying to be the perfect host during the holidays, and it can take away from the joy of the season,” Emily said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limited oven space is a huge culprit for causing kitchen chaos

“That’s why I’ve partnered with Dr. Oetker Ristorante to share the five hosting hacks with Ristorante Grande.”

The hacks include maximising oven space, pairing hot dishes with cold, no-fuss sides for an easy yet impressive spread and elevating your party with a self-pour drinks station.

And Emily is also urging people to maximise their kitchen’s functionality by creating dedicated zones for prepping, cooking, and serving, in addition to ditching formal dining and opting for a casual buffet setup.

Saffron Unwin, Dr. Oetker Ristorante Grande spokesperson, said: “We believe it’s time for people to reclaim the joy of hosting. The festive season should be about spending time with friends and family, not being overwhelmed in the kitchen."