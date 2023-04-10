Easter bank holiday weekend is expected to come to an end on a sour note in Liverpool and in the UK as the Met Office has issued a new weather warning.

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning set to put a sour note on the nation’s Easter bank holiday weekend celebrations. Unsettled conditions, which include strong winds, are set to batter Liverpool and large parts of the United Kingdom this week.

It follows a sun-baked Easter Sunday that saw temperatures rise as high as 16C in parts of the country, drawing similar comparisons to the weather in Greece. But to bring a dampener to the moods of many, get your raincoats at the ready.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The warnings for wetter and windier weather covers Liverpool, as well as the rest of western England, parts of Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland and all of Wales. It will be in effect from 3pm on Tuesday (April 11) to 6am on Wednesday (April 12).

According to the Met Office, here is what people in Liverpool should expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Some bus and train services will probably be affected, with journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gusts as strong as 45-50 mph with peaks of 60 mph are set to welcome Liverpool holiday makers back following the Easter bank holiday weekend. The wet homecoming is also expected to continue throughout the week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning that covers Liverpool - Credit: Adobe