Liverpool weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for wind in Merseyside - when does it end & what to expect

Easter bank holiday weekend is expected to come to an end on a sour note in Liverpool and in the UK as the Met Office has issued a new weather warning.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 10th Apr 2023, 08:31 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 09:58 BST

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning set to put a sour note on the nation’s Easter bank holiday weekend celebrations. Unsettled conditions, which include strong winds, are set to batter Liverpool and large parts of the United Kingdom this week.

It follows a sun-baked Easter Sunday that saw temperatures rise as high as 16C in parts of the country, drawing similar comparisons to the weather in Greece. But to bring a dampener to the moods of many, get your raincoats at the ready.

The warnings for wetter and windier weather covers Liverpool, as well as the rest of western England, parts of Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland and all of Wales. It will be in effect from 3pm on Tuesday (April 11) to 6am on Wednesday (April 12).

According to the Met Office, here is what people in Liverpool should expect:

  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
  • Some bus and train services will probably be affected, with journeys taking longer
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
  • Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible
  • It’s likely some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Gusts as strong as 45-50 mph with peaks of 60 mph are set to welcome Liverpool holiday makers  back following the Easter bank holiday weekend. The wet homecoming is also expected to continue throughout the week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning that covers Liverpool - Credit: Adobe

Talking about the expected Easter Monday washout set to hit Liverpool, Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said in a statement: “Monday is certainly going to be that day of change, as low pressure starts to dominate the scene. With blustery showers, it’s the day to do anything you want indoors."

