Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon had been on the run with their newborn baby since January 5.

An heiress who went missing with her partner and their newborn baby has been found and arrested - but the baby is still missing, say police. Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were spotted in Brighton yesterday morning (Monday, February 28) before being arrested by officers from Sussex Police.

The couple are in police custody, but their baby is still missing, sparking an urgent search operation in the area. Ms Marten, 35, and Mr Gordon, 48, were first reported missing after their car broke down near junction four of the M61 at Bolton on January 5.

Since then, there have been sightings of them all over the country including in Liverpool, Essex, East Sussex and south London. Police previously believed that the couple had been sleeping rough in a blue tent and it is thought they have managed to dodge the authorities by keeping their faces covered and moving around frequently.

Mark Gordon and Constance Marten (Photo - MET police)

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford has always maintained that the baby is "at the heart of the investigation". He said that concerns were rising "day by day" for the child’s wellbeing.

