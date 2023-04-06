If you don’t want to worry about your Easter roast this weekend, Marks & Spencer has you covered. The supermarket has released a dine-in feast that you and your family can enjoy this Easter without too much effort - or peeling vegetables.
While many up and down the country are no doubt planning to have a sit-down meal with family this Easter weekend, you don’t have to stress about what you’re going to eat. Those wanting to have a more laidback celebration can opt to have a dine-in family meal on Marks & Spencer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The retailer’s Easter deal, which serves four, includes one main dish as well as three sides. There are a total of seven mains and eight side dishes to choose from, including both meat and vegetarian options, all for £20.
Whether you want a classic lamb roast for your Easter feast or want to have chicken or beef instead, the M&S dine-in deal has something for all, including vegetarians, with its roast butternut squash, carrot and spinach pie.
We break down Marks & Spencers’ 2023 Easter dine-in deal, including what mains and sides are on offer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
2023 Marks & Spencer Easter Family dine-in meal
Main dishes
- Middle Eastern style boneless slow-cooked lamb shoulder
- Bone in slow-cooked lamb shoulder
- Beef rump with roast beef and herb butter
- Outdoor-bred British pork rib roast
- Full on Flavour British roast chicken
- Salmon joint stuffed with leeks and cheese
- Roast butternut squash, carrot and spinach pie
Advertisement
Advertisement
Side dishes
- Stuffing pigs in blankets
- Roasted emperor carrots and red onion
- Beef dripping roast potatoes
- Carrots, purple sprouting broccoli and fine beans
- Beef dripping Yorkshire puddings
- Cheesy green vegetable bake
- Crispy smashed roast potatoes with salsa verde
- Spring greens, cavolo nero & peas