Mars Wrigley is trialling a new No Bounty Celebration tub this festive season in partnership with Tesco - here’s how to get one.

Bounty fans beware, Mars Wrigley has announced that it will be trialling a new No Bounty Celebration tub this festive season. The trial comes as new research has revealed that the smooth coconut-filled chocolates are a national cause of division, with almost half of Brits wanting to banish them from Celebrations tubs altogether.

In response, the confectionery brand has teamed up with Tesco to trial ‘No Bounty tubs’ in the lead-up to the festive season. From November 8, customers in select stores around the UK will be able to exchange Celebration tubs bought in-store with a new No Bounty Celebrations tub, in a business trial that will put this chocolate debate to the test.

Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley’s Head of Celebrations Festive Cheer said: “Christmas is the time for giving – but it seems this year, the British public are keen for us to take away…Bounty. Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates.

“Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether. You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone! And to those loyal (and secret) Bounty lovers out there, there’s still a chance they’ll make a return after the trial.”

For these limited-edition tubs, additional Mars, Snickers, Milkyway, Galaxy and the all-time favourite – Maltesers, will be drafted in to make up for the missing Bounty bars. The announcement comes after 18% of Brits revealed they would feel irritated if they opened a Celebrations tub to find only Bounty’s were left and more than half said it would lead to a family argument.

The trial is rolling out across 40 Tesco Christmas Market locations. The Market roadshow kicks off at Baguley Extra in Manchester on November 8, making its way down South to finally close up shop on December 18 at Gallions Reach Extra in London.

Full list of stores taking part in the No Bounty Celebrations trial

November 8 - Baguley Extra in Manchester

November 9 - Hanley Extra in Stoke On Trent

November 10 - Telford Extra

November 11 - Cradley Heath Extra

November 12 - Kidderminster Superstore

November 13 - Redditch Extra

November 14 - Bicester Lakeview Drive Extra

November 15 - Aylesbury Extra

November 16 - Amersham Superstore

November 17 - Reading West Extra

November 18 - Bracknell

November 19 - Newbury Extra

November 20 - Swindon Extra

November 21 - Newport Spytty Extra

November 22 - Pontypridd Extra

November 23 - Pontyclun Talbot Green Extra

November 24 - Risca Extra

November 25 - Bristol Brislington Extra

November 26 - Yeovil Extra

November 27 - Poole Extra

November 28 - Bournemouth Extra

November 29 - Salisbury Extra

November 30 - Winchester

December 1 - Southampton Bursledon Towers Extra

December 2 - Portsmouth Extra

December 3 - Chichester Extra

December 4 - West Durrington Extra in Worthing

December 5 - Burgess Hill Superstore

December 7 - Horsham Extra

December 8 - Addlestone Extra

December 9 - Sunbury-On-Thames Extra

December 10 - Twickenham Extra in Isleworth

December 11 - Osterley Extra in Isleworth

December 12 - SevenOaks Roverhead

December 13 - Lunsford Park Extra

December 14 - Ashford Crooksfoot Extra

December 15 - Dover Extra

December 16 - Broadstairs Extra

December 17 - Whitstable Extra

December 18 - Gallions Reach Extra in London