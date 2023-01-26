NatWest is set to close a further 23 branches in 2023 - adding to an industry tally of more than 200 sites shutting over the coming months.

NatWest will close 23 more bank branches in 2023. The closures will take place from April to June and add to an industry tally of more than 200 branches shutting across the UK in the coming months.

It comes just days after Lloyds and Halifax announced they would close another 40 bank branches this year. TSB is closing nine of its branches while HSBC said 114 of its banks would shut up shop in 2023 - around a quarter of the firm’s total sites.

NatWest has not yet commented on the latest round of closures, but a statement on its website reads: “We’ve recently announced that we’re closing some branches, there are many ways you can continue to bank with us.

“The way people bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with an increased demand for mobile and online services as customers benefit from a faster and easier way to bank. Closing a branch is a decision we take very seriously.

“We know it can affect people who are less confident with the alternatives we offer, and we’ll always work hard to guide you through the changes and find the best way to serve you from now on.”

If your local branch is closing and you need face-to-face support, NatWest runs mobile branches at various locations which can be used for basic services. You can also access certain banking facilities at most Post Office branches including checking your balance, withdrawing cash and cash and cheque deposits.

Full list of Natwest branches that will close in 2023