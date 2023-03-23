Not long now to wait until the Olivier Awards 2023 celebrates another special year in theatre

The Olivier Awards - officially known as The Laurence Olivier Awards - has announced broadcast details for the much-anticipated theatre ceremony. The news comes less than a month after the nominations were revealed.

Last year’s ceremony - hosted by Jason Manford - saw front-runner Cabaret receive seven awards and all four musical acting awards for Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley, Elliot Levey and Liza Sadovy. Life of Pi took five wins including Best New Play.

This year, actress Hannah Waddingham will host the ceremony and present a star-studded night of performances. The Olivier Awards was established in 1976 and aims to celebrate the very best in theatre over the calendar year

Olivier Awards 2023 - how to watch

The awards ceremony won’t be televised live but a highlight programme will air on the same evening from 10:15pm on ITV and ITVX. However, if you do want to follow along with the live events, the full ceremony will be broadcast from the Royal Albert Hall on Magic Radio from 6pm.

Olivier Awards 2023 show line-up

