The show has aired for almost three decades - but is set to be axed at the end of the season with just 10 shows remaining

Popular Sky Sports show Soccer AM is set to be axed at the end of the season, after almost three decades on air. Bosses have reportedly decided to bring to an end the show, with just 10 episodes left.

The remaining episodes left before it departs from our screens for good will continue until the end of the current domestic season of football. According to a national newspaper, staff were informed on Tuesday (March 21) that the programme would be ending.

A source told the publication: “It was a complete bombshell, morale is at an all-time low, they are raging. It’s going to be an interesting watch over the next few weeks.” The show is currently fronted by John Fendley and Jimmy Bullard.

The hit show has enjoyed massive success since it first aired back in 1995. It has slowly moved away from its roots of ‘laddish humour’ but still carries the same comedic value thanks to its hosts and sketches.

Soccer AM, which airs every Saturday morning for 90 minutes runs through the week’s football events, has live singers and usually features a prominent figure from football, and also includes football challenges.

It was previously hosted by Helen Chamberlain and Tim Lovejoy, but as mentioned above, is now hosted by John Fendley and former Premier League footballer Jimmy Bullard, who are both reportedly ‘fuming’ at the announcement.

A Sky spokesperson reportedly said: “Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.

“We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway.”

One user on Twitter said: “To be honest, since Fenners came back it’s been a decent watch on a Saturday morning. Shame it’s going now it’s watchable again.”