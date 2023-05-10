Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Professor Brian Cox tour: New ‘Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey’ dates added - full list & tickets

Professor Brian Cox is widely recognised as the foremost communicator for all things scientific

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 10th May 2023, 12:27 BST

Professor Brian Cox has announced a host of additional theatre dates to conclude his sell-out ‘Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey’ arena tour. The world-renowned scientist will visit various theatres across the UK from January to March 2024 including London, Portsmouth, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

Using state of the art screen technology, Cox’s Horizon tour has already taken more than a quarter of a million people on a dazzling journey of how we came to be and what we can become. The show has been labelled a celebration of our civilisation, music, art, philosophy and science and an optimistic vision of our future.

Brian is widely recognised as the foremost communicator for all things scientific and has presented a number of highly acclaimed science programmes for the BBC. As an author, Brian has also sold over a million books worldwide including ‘Black Holes’ and ‘Universal: A Guide to the Cosmos’.

Most Popular

    How to buy tickets for Professor Brian Cox’s ‘Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey’ tour

    Presale tickets are on sale from Wednesday May 10, via Ticketmaster presale. General sale takes place at 10am on Friday May 12 via the Ticketmaster website.

    Full Professor Brian Cox 2024 UK tour dates

    January

    16 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre

    17 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre      

    18 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre

    19 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre

    20 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre

    24 - Belfast, Waterfront Theatre

    25 - Derry, Millennium Forum

    26 - Armagh, City Hotel

    27 - Coleraine, Diamond Hall Coleraine

    February

    01 - Torquay, Princess Theatre

    02 - Bristol, Beacon Theatre

    03 - Swansea, Arena

    04 - Cardiff , New Theatre

    08 - Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

    09 - Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

    10 - Portsmouth, Guildhall

    13 - Brighton, Brighton Dome

    15 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre

    16 - Chesterfield, Winding Wheel

    17 - Halifax, Victoria Hall

    20 - Hull, City Hall

    21 - York, Barbican

    22 - Stockton, The Globe

    23 - Blackburn, King George’s Hall

    24 - Bradford, St George’s Hall

    27 - Guildford, G Live

    28 - Wimbledon, The New Wimbledon Theatre

    29 - Stoke-On-Trent, The Regent Theatre

    Horizons, which Brian Cox is bringing to Sunderland on October 1, takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey; a story of how we came to be and what we can become. Using state of the art LED screen technology, venues are be filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang. What is the nature of space and time? Why does the Universe exist? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos? What does it mean to live a small, finite life in a vast, eternal Universe? The deepest of questions will be explored using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.Horizons, which Brian Cox is bringing to Sunderland on October 1, takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey; a story of how we came to be and what we can become. Using state of the art LED screen technology, venues are be filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang. What is the nature of space and time? Why does the Universe exist? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos? What does it mean to live a small, finite life in a vast, eternal Universe? The deepest of questions will be explored using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.
    Horizons, which Brian Cox is bringing to Sunderland on October 1, takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey; a story of how we came to be and what we can become. Using state of the art LED screen technology, venues are be filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang. What is the nature of space and time? Why does the Universe exist? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos? What does it mean to live a small, finite life in a vast, eternal Universe? The deepest of questions will be explored using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.

    March

    01 - Oxford, New Theatre

    02 - Liverpool, Philharmonic

    05 - Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Theatre

    06 - Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

    07 - Basingstoke, Anvil

    08 - Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

    10 - Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

    12 - Inverness, Eden Court

    13 - Dundee, Caird Hall

    14 - Aberdeen, Music Hall

    15 - Edinburgh, Playhouse Theatre

    16 - Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre

    19 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

    21 - Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

    22 - Bath ,Forum

    26 - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Halls

    27 - Colchester, Amphora

    28 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

    29 - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

    Related topics:TicketsPeopleEdinburghPortsmouthLiverpoolBBCLondonScienceBlack Holes