"I couldn’t believe it when I saw the price tag,” said one astonished shopper.

Shoppers were shocked when they spotted a turkey for sale in Morrisons for £136 - more expensive than a flight to the country. The organic bronze British bird - big enough to feed eight to 12 people - was in the supermarket’s ‘Best’ range.

The label said it had been "free to forage in open pastures" and was "naturally slower growing for a fuller flavour and succulent texture". The 6.83kg main course was the most expensive turkey on sale at the Morrisons in Sheldon, Birmingham , on December 21, a shopper said.

Advertisement

The shopper who spotted it said there was also one for sale for around £116. The £136.60p price tag was more expensive than a flight from Birmingham to Turkey, coming in at £104 on December 29.

Most Popular

One shopper who spotted it said: "I couldn’t believe it when I saw the price tag. I know food prices have rocketed, but that seems like an awful lot to pay for a turkey."

Shoppers earlier this week were surprised by the cost of the same product at a Morrisons in Tavistock, Devon. Morrisons reportedly originally said the £140.60 price tag sticker was a mistake - but then said it wasn’t.