Simon Cowell set for shock career move as X-Factor mastermind prepares to jump ship to Netflix
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ITV star, who has become a household name through masterminding projects such as X-Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, is due to start a brand new series where he searches for the next big boyband. But the programme apparently won’t be broadcast on ITV, as Cowell looks set to jump ship.
According to the Sun, Cowell has been in talks with a number of streaming services over the past few months as he looks to sell the rights to his new show, which will likely be called Simon Cowell: Midas Touch. Now, it’s thought that Cowell is close to signing a deal with Netflix.
Speaking to the tabloid, an inside source said: “Simon has been speaking to Netflix for months about this new show and they’re close to dotting the I’s and signing the T’s. Netflix is the perfect place for his new show and Box To Box, who are producing the series, have worked with them before.
“Simon and his team have been working so hard on getting the show off the ground and a final deal is so close now.
“The name of the show has given people a bit of a laugh. Simon knows he is the best at what he does and calling his show Midas Touch gives a new meaning to blowing your own trumpet.”
Filming is set to begin next month as Cowell kicks off his new show with a series of auditions in Newcastle, Liverpool, Dublin and London, much in the style of the old X-Factor auditions. Whether Cowell discovers the next One Direction or ends up with something somehow worse than East 17, remains to be seen.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.