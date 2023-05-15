Brits who are holidaying in Spain this year, are also banned from drinking and smoking

Spain is a popular holiday destination for many Brits but a string of new rules could impact your plans. If you flout the rules, you could be given a fine for it.

Rules and regulations around Brits travelling to holiday destinations such as Italy, France or Spain have changed largely because of the Covid pandemic. Brexit and regional law changes have also altered the industry in a big way.

Spanish locals who are tired of the noise and antisocial behaviour from tourists who get drunk on holiday have led to changes in travel rules. Spanish representatives have clamped down on outrageous behaviour and the new rules are in place to help tackle this issue.

We’ve put together a list of the new rules you need to follow if you’re heading to Spain this year. They affect everything from your passport to drinking or smoking.

Passport changes

To enter Spain on holiday you must make sure your passport was issued in the past 10 years. It must also have been valid for at least three months on the date you leave the country.

You won’t need a visa to travel as you can travel to countries in the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180-day period without one. You just need to make sure your passport gets stamped when you enter or exit the country to keep track of how long you’ve been there for.

Prove you have enough money

Tourists from the UK need to show they have enough money for their stay, the Spanish government has said. You must also provide proof of accommodation and evidence of a return flight or onward ticket.

You might be asked to prove you can spend at least 100 euros each day of your holiday, which converts to roughly £85. You may need to prove you have an additional minimum of 900 euros (£766.94).

Annoying restaurant owners with no shows

Spanish restaurant owners are fed up with no shows from British tourists, as this harms the businesses when they are left out of pocket. Meanwhile, rival restaurants phone up to book tables under fake names to fend off competition.

A new policy has been introduced in an attempt to prevent too many tables from remaining empty. Customers will be asked for a credit card number when a reservation is made and if the diner fails to turn up, they will be charged 20 percent of the average bill, according to a new policy from Majorca’s restaurant association, Restauración CAEB.

Illegal parties

Ibiza and Majorca are becoming stricter on certain kinds of parties. If a party takes place in a protected natural space, or is too close to local homes, everyone involved can be fined up to £25,000. This includes those organising, marketing, advertising and attending the party.

Too much noise

Tourists can face a huge fine if they break anti-nuisance laws. Fines range from 600 to 30,000 euros. The noise crackdown is expected to expand and include a ban on the scraping of furniture on bar and restaurant terraces, talking too loudly in your home and music on beaches.

Smoking

Smoking was banned on all of Barcelona’s beaches last year. Now, 28 beaches on the Balearic Islands have banned people from smoking to improve people’s health and litter problems.

Smoke free beaches are also present in Ibiza, Menorca and Majorca. Four-metre banners can be seen on the beaches taking part in the scheme that highlight the smoke-free status.

Dress code changes

You could be subject to a dress code in certain restaurants and resorts. Last year, 11 restaurants associated with Palma Beach resorts in the Balearic islands banned a number of items of clothing.

These included football shirts, strapless vest tops and swimsuits. Other banned items include tank tops without straps, swimming trunks, swimsuits, accessories and football strips.

Drinks limits

In some areas of Spain including Magaluf, El Arenal, Playa de Palma in Mallorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza, you will be limited to six alcoholic drinks per day. These should be distributed evenly between lunch and dinner – so tourists will only be offered three free drinks per meal and will have to pay for the rest.

