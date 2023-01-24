The Star Wars event will see some of the biggest names in the franchise descend on the UK

Calling all UK based Star Wars fans - Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is almost here. One of the most popular sci-fi franchises ever is coming to the UK for a special event with plenty of famous faces.

The first of these celebrity guests have been announced and they include names from both the old and new Star Wars universes. From a stalwart of the films to fresh names from the world of Star Wars series and animations, the four day event will have it all.

Advertisement

Star Wars icon Anthony Daniels, the only actor to work on all 11 Star Wars feature films, will make an appearance at the show. Daniels notably portrayed C-3PO in all three Skywalker saga trilogies.

Most Popular

Several voice actors from the expanding world of Star Wars animation will also be heading to London. Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi , will reunite with fellow Clone Wars alum and Sky Guy Matt Lanter, the voice of Anakin Skywalker, as well as Dee Bradley Baker, the longtime voice of clone troopers in Star Wars animation and most recently the majority of Clone Force 99 in Star Wars: The Bad Batch , performing as Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Crosshair.

The number of live action Star Wars TV series has also grown in recent years, and some of these shows will be well represented. Giancarlo Esposito, whose nefarious Moff Gideon challenged Din Djarin and hunted Grogu in The Mandalorian .

Newcomers from the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series Vivien Lyra Blair, who brought the spark of rebellion to young Leia Organa , and Indira Varma, who played double-agent Tala Durith , will also be dropping by.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giancarlo Esposito will be at the Star Wars Europe event

How to get tickets to Star Wars Europe 2023