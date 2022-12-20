Terry Hall was part of one of the most influential bands of the 1980s

Tributes are flooding in for The Specials frontman Terry Hall who died at the age of 63 following a short illness. Hall was part of the band that produced iconic tunes such as ‘Ghost Town’ and ‘Too Much Too Young’.

Mr Hall was born in Coventry in 1959 into a family which mainly worked in the city’s then-thriving car industry. At the age of 12, he was abducted by one of his school teachers and taken to France. This experience led to him leaving education at the age of 14.

Whilst playing in a local punk band, Hall was spotted by The Specials’ drummer Jerry Dammers and asked to join the band. The rest was, as they say, history. The multi-racial band went on to create some of the best loved songs in the ska genre, making them a firm favourite within the talent-filled music scene of the 1980s.

In a statement, The Specials paid tribute to Mr Hall describing him as one of the “kindest, funniest, and most genuine souls.” The band also called on people to respect the privacy of the family.

They said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words…“Love Love Love”. We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”

The official account of Dexys Midnight Runners, who were a major name in the pop rock scene in the 1980s, shared their sadness following the death of Mr Hall. They wrote: “Very sorry and shocked, to hear the sad news about the lovely, and brilliant Terry Hall. Rest in peace Terry. All the best to Terry’s family and The Specials. Love from Dexys.”

Singer Billy Bragg also paid tribute to Hall and how The Specials were a celebration of immigration. He wrote: “The Specials were a celebration of how British culture was invigorated by Caribbean immigration but the onstage demeanour of their lead singer was a reminder that they were in the serious business of challenging our perception of who we were in the late 1970s. RIP Terry Hall.”

