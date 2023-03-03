Tesco has launched a new ‘premium’ meal deal with Yo Sushi and Itsu items

Tesco has launched a brand-new premium meal deal offering items from well-known brands such as Itsu, YO! Sushi and Pollen & Grace. The new £5 deal will sit alongside the supermarkets’ iconic regular meal deal, but it will only be available for Clubcard customers.

Shoppers who fancy levelling up their lunch can pick up well-known brands such as Itsu, YO! Sushi and Pollen & Grace as part of the deal, as well as a wide range of Tesco Finest and Wicked Kitchen mains. To mark the launch, Tesco invited two meal deal enthusiasts to be the first to try the new offering and treated them to a fine dining experience in the meal deal aisle of the Watford Tesco Extra.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco’s chief customer officer said: ‘‘We know that our Tesco Meal Deal is hugely popular with our customers, and is a lunchtime staple for millions of people day in, day out. But sometimes you want to treat yourself to something a little special, and the new Premium Meal Deal gives our shoppers the opportunity to upgrade their usual lunch choices.”

There are 33 different main choices and 10 brand new Tesco Finest and Wicked products on offer as part of the new meal deal. This includes new ingredients and flavours such as the Tesco Finest Roast Beef, West Country Cheddar & Truffle Mayo Tiger Roll, the Tesco Finest Chicken & N’duja Wrap and the YO! Rainbow Salmon Poke.

