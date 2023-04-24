Belly Conklin’s summer love story is set to continue with the second season of The Summer I turned Pretty coming to Prime Video…soon.

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty finally got an update on season two with Amazon releasing a brand new poster for the upcoming season. The poster also confirmed that the adaptation of the Jenny Han trilogy will return to screens much sooner than you think.

The second series of the show got an early green light when it was confirmed before the first series had even dropped on Amazon Prime. Production wrapped on the second season in November 2022, and fans had been anxiously awaiting any other updates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

News had been painfully quiet, until April 21 when a brand new poster for the show featuring some of the returning cast members including of course Lola Tung, Chris Briney and Gavin Casalegno confirming that the new series was coming soon. And seemingly hinting that a trailer could be imminent.

Most Popular

The Summer I Turned Pretty book trilogy follows the coming-of-age of 16-year-old Isabel “Belly” Conklin as she spends summers in the fictional beach town of Cousins Beach with her mother Laurel, older brother Steven, and her mother’s childhood best friend Susannah and her sons, Conrad and Jeremiah, who Belly gets wrapped up in a love triangle with.

So, when is The Summer I Turned Pretty season two set to come out? Here’s everything you need to know about the Prime Video series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two release date

The new poster for The Summer I Turned Pretty confirmed the show would be coming in Summer 2023. However, there is no specific date yet.

The first series aired in June 2022, and there is usually a year between shows so June 2023 could be a good guess. However, this is just our desperate speculation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two cast

An official full cast list has yet to be released for the upcoming series. However, some new characters have been announced, as well as a fan favourite from the first series saying goodbye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minnie Mills, who played Shayla, Steven’s love interest, confirmed she would not return for a second season with a heartbreaking yet heartwarming post to Instagram on April 19. The length caption began with: “First and foremost, I want to say thank you to Shayla. Playing Shayla was such a privilege, she taught me so much and helped me grow not only as an actor, but as a person.”

Minnie went on to call her role on TSITP “a dream come true,” an opportunity to move the needle on Asian female representation on-screen. Shayla was Minnie’s first acting role.

As for new faces joining the cast, it was announced back in August 2022 that actors Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher had been cast in recurring undisclosed roles.

Christopher Briney as Conrad and Lola Tung as Belly, sat together by the ocean at sunset (Credit: Dana Hawley/Prime Video)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is a full list of cast members confirmed to be returning:

Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season two

Prime Video has released the first full series of The Summer I Turned Pretty so if you want to catch up you can right now. While we don’t know when the second season will arrive we know it will also air on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes right now for free. If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first six episodes. The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty