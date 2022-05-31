The Tawny announces new rooms for 2022

Enjoy a luxury holiday at The Tawny

The Tawny Hotel is a staycation experience like no other. Along with 55 perfectly designed Shepherds Huts, Valley Treehouses, Boathouses and the Lookout, guests can now choose from two additional accommodations in 2022: a Hillside Treehouse and a Retreat.

The hotel is a nature lovers paradise, perfect for woodland walks, exploring lakeside gardens, peaceful moments in secluded fells and uncovering enchanting follies.

The Hillside Treehouses

Guests who choose one of six Hillside Treehouses will be privy to stretching views of the beautiful English countryside.

The new treehouse lodges are set within mature woodland and any trees that had to be felled for their construction were sustainably used for biomass. The foundation systems were specifically chosen, as they can be removed with no harm caused to tree routes.

The Retreats- Launching in August

A stay in one of the new Retreat suites will offer utmost luxury to guests. The cedar-clad cabins are designed as the ultimate bolthole, offering all the seclusion of a countryside escape.

Interiors offer simple and understated design with clean lines and contemporary furnishings. All retreat rooms will have super-king-size beds with sunken indoor bathtubs and an outdoor spa-bath so guests can gaze upwards at the starlit sky whist winding down in the evening.

Life at The Tawny

The Tawny Hotel offers many activities including swimming in the heated outdoor pool, guided yoga sessions or wild running though the grounds.

Outside the estate, guests can explore Staffordshire by steam on the Churnet Valley Railway or visit Stoke on Trent to try their hand at pottery.

Green fingered guests can immerse in the hotel’s expansive gardens with a private tour from Head Gardener Jonathan, meandering through pathways and admiring the charming follies framed by cascading lakes. When it’s time to eat, The Tawny offers everything from fine dining in the artfully designed Plumicorn restaurant, sociable drinks in the Feather-Lounge and laid-back picnics in the grounds.