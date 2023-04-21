Registry offices have seen a rise in popularity as couples look to save money when getting married

Registry office weddings are proving to be a cheaper alternative for couples looking to get married after research found they are 5500% cheaper than a traditional wedding. With the average cost of a wedding in the UK rising to £18,400, many couples will be looking to cut costs and save money.

It comes after Made in Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo tied the knot at Chelsea registry office on Friday (April 14). Registry office weddings can cost as little as £57 for a basic ceremony, making it a more affordable option for couples.

Research by Hitched revealed that the average cost of a wedding venue in the UK was around £8,400 with more couples searching for ‘registry office weddings’. As the UK struggles during the cost of living crisis, many couples are looking for budget solutions for their big day.

Hitched found that almost half of couples surveyed had shared that they’d gone over their original budgets when planning to tie the knot. Couples can save thousands of pounds by getting married at a registry office which is becoming more common in the UK.

Figures from the National Wedding Survey revealed that 13% of all weddings held in the UK in 2022 were held in a registry office with 8,000 couples searching for their local venues every month. Experts at the free wedding planning website have found the top 24 most popular registry offices in the UK based on Google searches.

Hitched discovered that Manchester Town Hall is the most popular registry office in the UK with 18,041 photos tagged on Instagram at the venue. Despite the venue being currently under refurbishment the Neo-gothic building is still available for couples to get married

London’s Islington Town Hall took second place on the most popular registry venues. The Grade II listed building offers couples a variety of ceremony spaces, with many couples posing for photos on the impressive marble staircase.

Leading wedding expert at Hitched, Zoe Burke, says: “Whilst the perfect wedding venue offers so much to couples, it’s not always suitable for everyone. Registry office weddings are a great option if you want a no-frills way to formalise your wedding, ahead of another ceremony or celebration, or you simply want to mark your commitment to each other in a low-key fashion.

Wedding planning website Hitched has found the UK’s most popular registry offices

The UK is home to some truly beautiful civic buildings, making a simple civil ceremony a chic option for a fraction of the cost - ideal if you’re working to a really tight budget, or want to save money for a big party!”

Top 24 registry wedding venues in the UK

