What’s on Disney+ in August 2022 - including ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ and ‘Andor’

August is here and with it comes a wave of top new shows to watch on streaming service Disney+
You might be looking for ways to keep occupied out of the hot summer sun, or maybe you feel like binging something new when you’re struggling to sleep at night.
There are lots of great shows that will be released onto Disney+ this month, with some shows already ready to watch and plenty still to come.
Which shows and films are coming to Disney+ in August?
New shows and features such as ‘Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation’ and all episodes of Marvel’s animated short series ‘I Am Groot’ joined the streaming platform in early August.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) juggles life as an attorney whilst also being a superpowered Hulk.
Jennifer is a lawyer who specialises in cases involving superhumans.
The show takes Marvel fans back to the world of Hulk, and Mark Ruffalo (The Incredible Hulk) is cast in nine episode series.
Episodes will be released every week starting on 17 August.
Andor
The latest Star Wars series is set to drop onto Disney+ with its first two episodes at the end of August.
Following Cassian Andor, who plays an important role in the film ‘Rogue One’, the show’s episodes will then get released weekly.
Diego Luna reprises his role as Andor, and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) are also cast in the series.
Lightyear
The film is the story of legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear who is in toy form within the Toy Story universe.
There will be several nods to the Buzz we know in toy form, including the appearance of the evil Zurg and his robot army.
Lightyear came to Disney+ on 3 August.
Here is the full list of programmes released onto Disney+ throughout August, along with the days they are released.
August 3
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 302: “Into the Unknown” *Disney+ Original
- Lightyear
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)
August 5
- LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
- Old Dogs
- The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
August 10
- Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 303: “The Woman In The Woods” *Disney+ Original
- I Am Groot – All Shorts Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
August 12
- Disney Summer Magic Quest
- Father of the Bride
- Father of the Bride Part II
August 17
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 304: “No Drama” *Disney+ Original
- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 1 (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
August 19
- Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
- Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
August 24
- Blackish (S8)
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 305: “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake” *Disney+ Original
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2 *Disney+ Original
August 26
- Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
Released August 31
- America’s National Parks (S1)
- Andor – 2-Episode Premiere: Episodes 1-2 *Disney+ Original
- Europe From Above (S2)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 306: “Color War” *Disney+ Original
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 3 *Disney+ Original
How can I get signed up to Disney+?
