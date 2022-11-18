Here’s how you get your hands on £2 electric blanket from Wilko with a Black Friday deal.

Electric blankets have gained appeal once again amid the cost of living crisis as one way to keep costs down, leading many consumers to search for the cheapest prices available. And now Wilko shoppers are recommending an electric blanket that could do that for just £2, thanks to a Black Friday deal.

The Slumberland electric blanket , which typically costs £18 at Wilko, is now available for £15 to any new member of its website who purchases the blanket in time for Black Friday (November 18). Shoppers can stretch their money even further if they sign up for free on Topcashback , where they will receive £15 as well as an additional 6% off, bringing the total price down to just £2.10.

The electric blanket is rated at 4.7 stars out of five on the Wilko’s online shopping site , with shoppers leaving mainly positive reviews and describing it as an energy-saving device that “heats up pretty quickly”. A shopper said: “Warms up quickly on setting number 2, bed is warm after about 10 mins and yes I would recommend (it).”

Most Popular

Another customer said: “I bought this item a couple of months ago and (it) is definitely the best underblanket I have bought.” One added: “I have been using the electric blanket for about two weeks and find it a good product, and that it heats quickly. The transaction was trouble-free.”

The sale is valid through to December 12 and includes double and king size electric blankets. Sales of the products have surged across the board as a result of cost-cutting measures, as they normally cost only 3p per hour to operate, according to Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis. He said this means, if a blanket was used continuously for seven hours, it would only cost £1.37 a day.