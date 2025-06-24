Your guide to what to watch on Shots! TV this week - including hilarious garden falls

Don’t miss a 15-year-old go-karting champion, a car bought for £1 and funny garden mishaps.

Shots! TV Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 broadcasts true crime, football, and quirky content all day, every day.

1. The Verdict: Are exams too stressful for teens?

In this exclusive series, our reporters hit the streets to talk to the public about the news making the headlines this week. In this episode, we hear your thoughts on whether exams are too stressful for teenagers. Tune in when the episode airs this Wednesday 25 June at 7pm.

2. Unconventional Brits: Episode 46

In the Unconventional Brits series, we follow the real lives of some of the most extraordinary people, hobbies and places in the country. In this brand new episode, we meet an incredible LEGO artist and a cake maker who likes boxing as much as baking. Tune in when the episode airs this Friday 27 June at 7.15pm.

3. Caught on Camera: Hilarious garden mishaps

Caught on Camera episodes share clips of funny and shocking, real-life videos from across the country. In this brand new episode, we watch epic fails and hilarious falls in gardens all over the UK. We’ll see a man falling through a trampoline and into a pool of water, a gardener accidentally smashing through his neighbour's fence while mowing the lawn, and a dad landing on his back during a snowball fight. Tune in when the episode airs this Sunday 29 June at 7.15pm.

4. Motor Mania: Episode 5

This new series celebrates some of the world’s most unique and unusual vehicles and their owners. From spitfire to speedboat and all types of cars in-between, this is a limited series you can’t miss. In this episode, we meet a motorist with a passion for one of Britain's forgotten classic car brands, we discover a car bought for a pound, and we go searching for abandoned cars. Tune in when the episode airs on Sunday 29th June at 7.45pm.

