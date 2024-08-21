The pyjama sets can be matched up with other Aldi clothing items | Aldi

Form an orderly queue for these stylish nuggets of nightwear gold, because they're likely to sell out quickly

We all love Aldi, don't we? Do we love it enough to adorn ourselves with the brand every bedtime? You might be surprised at the amazing demand for Aldi-branded clothing and accessories. They don't arrive in stores all that often and, when they do, they can spark a feeding frenzy in the middle aisle.

Perhaps it's the perfect present for Aldi addicts. Or maybe it's just a fun gift for the person who has everything. Are you a couple that loves to sport matching pyjamas? Get to your nearest Aldi store on Sunday, August 25 and get ready to rummage.

A set of Aldi pyjamas, in a variety of styles from the subtle to the showy, will set you back a remarkable £9.99. And that's for a full set of tops and bottoms, in 100% cotton, with sizes ranging from medium to extra large for men's and small to large for women's.

And if the pyjamas just aren't enough for you, then a set of sliders to go with them might be the icing on the cake. For just £5.99, the unisex "flip-flops" have moulded footbeds and are ideal for the beach, a campsite, or just lazing around the house. They're also available for men or women without the Aldi branding - but where's the fun in that?

There is even a set of trainers popping up in the "Aldimania" event this weekend. A set of canvas-style shoes could be the perfect accessory for shopping trips. They're available in ankle-length or standard shoes, and two different colours, including the rather unsubtle rainbow scheme.

Each store will only be stocking so many items in their Specialbuys aisles, so make sure you get in early because when they’re gone, they’re gone.