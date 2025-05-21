Grab these fantastic Amazon deals on top beauty gadgets right now | Canva

Fantastic Amazon offers beauty gadgets our beauty writer is loving right now.

Looking to upgrade your beauty routine without breaking the bank? Amazon is offering some fantastic deals on top-rated beauty gadgets. Whether you’re revamping your routine or hunting for the perfect gift, now’s the time to treat yourself (or someone special). These prices won’t last forever so grab your favourites before they’re gone. There’s something for everyone.

1. Remington Keratin Protect Hair Straightener

Remington Keratin Protect Intelligent Hair Straightener now £34.99 | Amazon

A cult favourite and trusted by professionals, the Remington Styler delivers sleek, salon-worthy results in minutes. It heats up quickly and glides effortlessly through the hair for frizz-free, shiny locks. Now juts £34.99 this is a rare opportunity to grab a premium straightener at a discounted price.

2. Yccu Blackhead Remover Vacuum

Amazon Yccu Blackhead Remover Vacuum | Amazon

Clear out clogged pores and banish blackheads with this rechargeable Blackhead Remover Vacuum. It features four suction power modes and four interchangeable heads to target different skin concerns. Perfect for at-home facials, this tool helps reveal smoother, clearer skin at just a fraction of a spa treatment’s cost.

3. Wavytalk Blowout Boost Thermal Brush

Amazon Wavytalk Blowout Boost Thermal Brush | Amazon

Get that voluminous blowout look with ease using the Wavytalk Ionic Round Heated Hot Brush. Designed to boost volume while reducing frizz, this thermal brush makes styling quick and effortless. It’s the ultimate hybrid between a brush and a curling iron—and a great deal for under £40.

4. Eletorot Manicure and Pedicure Set

Amazon Eletorot Manicure and Pedicure Set | Amazon

Keep your nails looking fresh and tidy with the Eletorot Manicure and Pedicure Set, tailored for both fingers and feet. This compact and travel-friendly kit includes everything you need for at-home grooming, and it’s an ideal gift for beauty lovers—or a self-care essential for yourself.

5. BaByliss Platinum Diamond Hair Dryer & Diffuser

Amazon BaByliss Platinum Diamond Hair Dryer & Diffuser | Amazon

A professional-grade tool at a budget-friendly price, the BaByliss Platinum Diamond 2300W Hair Dryer delivers fast drying with less heat damage. The included diffuser makes it perfect for enhancing curls or adding volume, and the ionic technology helps reduce frizz for a smoother finish.

