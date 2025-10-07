A video doorbell and a security camera for just over £30 - it's one of the best Prime Day bargains we've seen | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon’s prime day sale includes a 74% saving on the Blink home security bundle, cutting the price to just £31.49

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This £120 security bundle normally costs £119.98 - but you can get it for just £31.49 thanks to Amazon's current Prime Day sale.

The online retailer has introduced a huge selection of savings this morning, as part of the two-day event, which runs through today and tomorrow, and some of the best deals are on its own brands.

But this 74% discount is one of the best we've seen, and it's a perfect opportunity to give your home security a bit of a boost.

The outdoor camera can be mounted pretty much anywhere | Amazon

For the £31.49, you get a Blink wireless video doorbell, and a Blink Outdoor 4 camera - enough tech to cover even a large driveway and keep a watch out for unwanted intruders.

The devices link up to Amazon's Alexa ecosystem, so you can monitor your footage from a smartphone app, or get alerts through a smart speaker or smart display.

And the footage can be piped straight to a smartphone or smart speaker | Amazon

All these gadgets could sync up to become a smart monitoring system for your home, with the doorbell allowing you to answer the door from wherever you are, and the outdoor camera alerting you to anyone moving in a particular zone.

Amazon's Prime Day deals will expire at the end of Wednesday, and it's possible this bundle will lose its discount, too.

So if you want to capitalise on this Blink bundle being the cheapest it's ever been, you should grab one while you can.

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here

Amazon Don’t miss Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – two days only! ⚡🛍️ £ 10.00 Buy now Buy now Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are back on 7–8 October, giving Prime members exclusive access to hundreds of thousands of bargains across home, kitchen, electronics, toys, fashion, beauty and more. Expect savings of up to 40% from big-name brands like Crocs, De’Longhi, Levi’s, Ninja and OURA – but only for two days. This is your chance to make a head start on Christmas shopping or bag everyday essentials at record-low prices. Once the clock strikes midnight on 8 October, the deals are gone. Don’t wait around. Click here to shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days now