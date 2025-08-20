Back to school essentials from Amazon: affordable and practical picks for everyone | Canva

Affordable and practical picks for everyone going back to school in September.

Amazon has a wide range of affordable stationery bundles and organisational tools to help students stay on track this academic year. These affordable and practical back-to-school supplies are perfect for all age groups.

Whether you’re preparing a child for their first day of school or stocking up for university, these essentials ensure you’ll be ready to tackle the year ahead with confidence and style.

1. 64 PCS Stationery Set All-in-One Bundle

64 PCS Stationery Set All-in-One Bundle | Amazon

For students who want everything in one place, this 64-piece stationery set is a fantastic starter kit. It includes pens, pencils, erasers, a calculator, and a pencil case perfect for primary, secondary, or even college students.

Instead of buying each item separately, this bundle ensures you have the basics covered in one go, saving time and money.

2. 60 Stick-on Name Labels for Clothes Personalised

60 Stick-on Name Labels for Clothes Personalised | Amazon

Ideal for younger children, these personalised stick-on name labels are perfect for school uniforms, sports kits, or jackets. They’re durable, easy to apply, and ensure clothing doesn’t get lost in the school cloakroom.

At under £10, they provide peace of mind for parents while keeping school gear organised.

3. 80 PCS Aesthetic Stationery Supplies with Blue Pencil Case & Notebook

80 PCS Aesthetic Stationery Supplies with Blue Pencil Case & Notebook | Amazon

For older students or anyone who loves a stylish desk setup, this aesthetic stationery set is a must-have. It comes with 80 pieces, including a trendy blue pencil case and a matching notebook.

This is a great choice for teens and university students who want practical supplies with a touch of personal style.

4. 400 PCS Sticky Notes Set with PU Leather Cover

400 PCS Sticky Notes Set with PU Leather Cover | Amazon

Organisation is key during the school year, and sticky notes are a lifesaver for reminders, to-do lists, and quick study notes. This set includes 400 multicoloured adhesive notes housed in a sleek PU leather cover, making it easy to carry around in a bag or keep neatly on a desk.

A practical tool for both students and professionals.

5. A4 Jot-on Wirebound Ruled & Perforated Notebook

A4 Jot-on Wirebound Ruled & Perforated Notebook | Amazon

A durable notebook is essential for taking lecture notes or classwork. This A4 jot-on notebook has easy tear-out sheets.

Its quality paper ensures smooth writing, making it perfect for daily school use or revision notes.

