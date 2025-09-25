Fancy a pink bathroom? 34 St John has you covered.

34 St John’s colour tool lets you try more than 2,000 vanity shades – from Barbie pinks and Farrow & Ball neutrals to Pantone’s Peach Fuzz – and order your favourite.

If you rode the Barbie movie bandwagon a couple of years ago, you’ll know the power of colour. Barbie’s dreamhouse wasn’t white or beige – it was a riot of pinks, pastels and bold tones that felt larger than life.

Now a new tool from 34 St John means you can bring that same energy into your bathroom. Instead of being stuck with the usual handful of greys and whites, the website lets you try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit instantly. That includes every Farrow & Ball classic, Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year Peach Fuzz, plus a curated set of 34 St John exclusives.

To copy Barbie’s dream bathroom, you only need to hit the interactive colour selector and try shades of bubblegum pink, coral or soft blush. It’s weirdly addictive – and the best part is that once you’ve found your match, you can actually order it.

Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz, gives the Scanalato vanity a soft and welcoming glow. | 34 St John

Not a Barbie fan? The same tool makes it just as easy to get the look from other screen icons. For Saltburn glamour, switch to deep navy or jet black. Want Nancy Meyers chic? Stick to Farrow & Ball neutrals in cream or stone. Even Barbie’s opposite – a moody, minimalist look – is only a couple of clicks away.

With vanities like the Scanalato 120cm Drawer Unit, made from solid wood with smart two-tier storage, there’s substance behind the style too. And because you can choose the finish, you’re not just following a trend – you’re making the bathroom your own.

So whether you secretly want Barbie pink tiles or just a shot of Peach Fuzz to stay on-trend, the 34 St John colour tool is where you start.

