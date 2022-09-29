Keep cosy as the nights close in, and snuggle up under a cosy blanket

Blankets for winter 2022

Blankets are a great addition to your living room or your bedroom; they look great draped over the back of your sofa or placed neatly on the end of your bed and add extra texture warmth and colour.

That also means that they can be handy and easy to grab when you feel a chill and need an extra layer to help you warm up, or just want to feel extra cosy while you’re watching a film.

Here are 11 of the best blankets available to buy right now, including a variety of prices, colours and materials - so there’s something for everyone and every house.

Supersoft Faux Fur Throw - Great for bringing a sense of luxury to your living room - you may want to double up on these faux fur throws to ensure your family isn't fighting over who gets to snuggle under it. As cuddly as you can imagine - perfect for night's in with TV or a good book. Available in two sizes, small (£25) or large (£39.50). Available in six colours; silver grey, charcoal, ivory, cranberry, blush and navy.

Lyra Throw - If you'd like an extra layer for your bed or chair, that's slouchy and easily fits into the household decor, this lovely cotton throw from White Company will fit the bill. It's insouciant and cool - but also cosy. Available in three colours; mink (pictured), petal and silver grey.

Longwool Sheepskin Throw - This striking mink throw feels just as beautiful as it looks. It might have a higher price tag, but that's because of the superior quality of the material it's made from. Plus, you can guarantee you will be able to use it to keep you warm and cosy for many years to come, so it's really an investment. Made from a luxury deep pile, this unbeatably soft sheepskin throw has a wonderful long texture and lovely drape, perfect for layering on the bed and snuggling up on cooler days.

Mink Faux Fur Blanket - Add a touch of cosiness to your sofa, armchair or bed with this faux fur throw from Wayfair basics. It has the softness and inviting feeling of fur, but it is made from durable, machine-washable 100% polyester. Available in two sizes and 14 colours.

Cuddly Throw - Cozy and luxurious, this blanket is the perfect autumn/winter accessory. Layer up with contrasting textures for an eclectic look. Available in seven colours including blush (pictured), candy, cream and charcoal.