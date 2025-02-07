This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The stunning new makeup range from Boots oozes sophistication and elegance with its luxury designer look.

I honestly couldn't wait to try the new makeup range from No7. From the moment I first saw the advertisement on TV with the tagline: “When you want luxury but don’t have the luxury of time”. I knew I had to have it.

Boots have launched a brand new make-up range as part of the No7 collection. The new range is all about getting a flawless look with luxurious products - without the luxury price tag. Unleash your inner beauty with the new No7 Pro Artist makeup essentials at Boots.

I tried the new Pro Artist No7 makeup range from Boots that will help give you a flawless look in seconds | Boots

The Pro Artist collection includes makeup essentials such as mascara, cream bronzer and blush. As well as lip oils, matte lipsticks and setting sprays that are all really high-quality and help give you a flawless finish.

On first glance the new range looks like a designer brand with its sleek gold packaging. But I wanted to try the products out on my own skin, and find out if they are just as good as they look.

The No7’s Pro Artist Soft Glow Cream bronzer £19.95 ensures you can achieve a radiant, sun-kissed look with ease. So, embrace the glow and let your skin shine with natural, healthy-looking colour. This is really easy to use, no need for professional tools simply apply under your cheekbones with your fingers and blend.

No7 Pro Artist Colour & Glow Lip & Cheek Multi-Stick £14.95 - For a radiant, healthy-looking blushed glow on the go. These creamy, buildable lip and cheek multisticks blend effortlessly to create a fresh, soft-focus flush of colour. There’s nothing I love more than a multi use product as it means less things to throw in your handbag. This is definitely my new go-to lip, blush and highlighter combo - all in one easy to use stick.

No7 Pro Artist Matte Muse Lipstick £14.95 - Developed by experts, this velvet matte lipstick combines intense pigmentation with a hydrating, non-sticky formula for a flawless, lasting finish. All eyes will be on you with this luxurious lipstick the packaging screams designer and comes in three sumptuous shades Modern Nude Chic, Rose Couture and Red Carpet Ready.

No7 Pro Artist That's A Wrap Tubing Mascara £14.95 - More definition, more length and more lift. With tubes that wrap around every lash for buildable definition, length & lift, plus film forming technology to keep lashes in place all day. One coat of this mascara gives the perfect natural lash look but with a few extra coats can also give you a night time party look - ideal from day to night events.

I was really impressed with the entire collection as it’s so easy to use. If you love makeup as much as me but can’t afford to shop luxury designer brands then this is a beautiful range to invest in. The cream bronzer and the lip & cheek blush multi-stick are my standout favourites and a must for all makeup bags.

You can now save £5 when you spend £30 on selected No7 products with code NO7SPENDSAVE5 (online only). Hurry, offer ends soon! Click here to shop the full range of No7 beauty products.

