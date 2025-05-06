Tickets for BOTB's Dynamic Duos competition start at £1.55 | BOTB

BOTB’s latest Dynamic Duos promotion lets you win not one, but two brand-new cars for the price of a coffee.

The latest promotion from the dream car giveaways company BOTB could set you up with not one car, but two.

Buying one ticket this week will enter you into a draw for two cars - and the prices start at just £1.55.

This latest competition offers an array of combinations, from the sensible and practical, to the fast and fancy.

Prizes in the "Dynamic Duos" promotion start off with a combination that would set the average family up with a perfect pair of cars - a Hyundai i10 Premium, and a Kia Sportage GT-Line.

The Hyundai is a brilliant little city car, perfect for the urban sprawl, or for hacking around in the back lanes, while the Kia Sportage is one of the best family SUVs in its sector.

Tickets to win these two cars are just £1.55 - the cheapest available for BOTB's Dynamic Duos promotion. And, if you don't want the cars, the cash alternative is £36,000.

Spend just 40p more, and the competition hots up a little. The next tier in the competition offers a Kia Picanto and a Mercedes CLA35 AMG.

These two cars would look great on any driveway, and someone will win them for £1.95 - the cash alternative in this case is £46,000.

If you were to up your ticket budget a little, to £2.40 this time, the prize really ramps up. At this tier you could win an Audi A1 35TFSi and a BMW M35i.

It's a German pairing that would make a brilliant combination of hot hatch and sporty SUV, but the cash alternative if you didn't want the cars is £56,000.

Spending just £3.15 really would put you in line for a prize that will impress the neighbours though. A Mini Cooper S and a Range Rover Velar P400 - two cars with some British pedigree - can be won with just one ticket, or you could have a £75,000 cash alternative.

However, another 25p on top of that ticket could actually get you a Porsche. The electric Taycan, one of the most desirable EVs on the market, would arrive on your drive alongside an MG4 - one of the most popular EVs on sale. The cash alternative would be £81,000.

At the top tier of this Dynamic Duos series of competitions is a pair of performance cars that would certainly add some flair to the school run. Tickets are £4.80 each to win a VW Golf R and an Audi RS6 Performance.

These incredible sports cars would make an incredible sight on any driveway, but the cash alternative is remarkable too, at £113,000.

All the competitions in the Dynamic Duos series close over the weekend, so get in quick if you want a chance at winning two cars for the price of one. Click here to see all the competitions

