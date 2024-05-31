Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276

New fashion trend ‘Buttermilk yellow’ and how to incorporate it into your summer wardrobe

As we head into the warmer months, one standout colour has been dominating the runways and taking the fashion world by storm. Here’s how you can style the new fashion trend ‘buttermilk yellow’.

While yellow might tend to be a polarising colour for fashion lovers because of its daring vibrancy, this creamy, more toned down version of the colour is actually really simple to style and has been seen on the runways of Sandy Liang, Phillip Lim and Molly Goddard this Spring Summer season.

If your summer wardrobe is in need of a refresh and you have been inspired by these recent runway looks, there are many ways you can incorporate the colour into your daily fashion without breaking the bank. Here are a few of my favourite buttermilk yellow pieces on the high street currently.

Buttermilk yellow (H&M/New Look/ASOS)

The River Island Yellow Textured Cropped Shirt £25 and matching Yellow Textured Shorts £25 are perfect shades of the trending colour Styled with some great shades and some chunky jewellery this would be the perfect outfit for any summer BBQs.

If you fancy wearing buttermilk yellow to the office, you could pick up the French Connection Cotton Blend Striped Relaxed Popover Blouse £59 that is currently available to buy from M&S. This shirt would be light and airy for the warmer weather, yet still looks smart and professional for work. You could style it with your favourite work trousers, or pair it with a denim maxi skirt for a more laid back casual look.

The Pale Yellow Satin Midi Skirt from New Look £17.99 is another versatile piece. Satin midi skirts are a wardrobe staple for those warmer months and buying one in this stunning buttermilk colour is a fabulous way to elevate your wardrobe basics as we finally leave winter behind us.

If you have any special occasions such as a wedding or graduation to attend then you need the ASOS V neck slip dress £45. The style of dress is elegant and classic, making it the ideal option for those searching for some nice occasion wear this summer.

However, if you’re still a little wary about wearing yellow this summer, you could ease yourself into it with a stunning new bikini. H&M’s Padded triangle bikini top £5.99 and the matching Tie tanga bikini bottoms £5.99 is a great way of adding a subtle pop of colour to your suitcase this summer without diving headfirst.