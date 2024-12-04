Caviar Gold skincare by Lacura hits the middle aisles later this week | Aldi

If lotions and potions are your thing, or you want to add a bit of festive sparkle to your make-up bag ahead of party season, make sure you check out the beauty buys hitting the middle aisle on Sunday (December 8).

If you like luxurious skincare at bargain prices then don’t miss the Lacura Caviar Gold range when it arrives on Specialbuys.

The anti-aging Caviar Gold Face Cream (£8.49) contains caviar extract and hyaluronic acid to help support skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines - it nourishes and smooths skin, creating a radiant complexion with a dewy finish. Get the full range with the Caviar Gold Serum (£8.49) and the Caviar Gold Eye Cream (£6.99) to boot.

If you want to try the next big thing in beauty without breaking the bank, there’s the LED Face Mask (£12.99), which gives you an LED light facial treatment in the comfort of your own home. With seven different coloured light to treat your skin, you'll be able to pamper yourself without needing to visit the salon.

For luscious lashes, try the Fabulash Lash Serum (£4.99) which is formulated to promote longer, stronger and healthier looking lashes. It’s made with peptides, amino acids and niacinamide, as well as vitamin E and green tea extract, to improve hydration and deliver visibly thicker and luxurious eyelashes.

And the dual-ended Fabulash Primer & Mascara (£4.99) boosts lash volume and length, with the primer setting the base for perfect mascara application and natural eyelash look.

Pick from two colour palettes, Pillow Talk or Copper Charge, in the Eyeshadow Quad (£3.99) which each feature four shadows each to create your perfect Christmas party look. And treat yourself to this Tinted Lip Oil (£3.99) which is hydrating and nourishing and comes in Pink Rosé, Berry Bliss or Merlot Moment.

These mini perfumes (£2.99) are perfect to pop in your handbag in party season, and they offer saffron and jasmine notes, undercut by hints of amberwood and cedar.

And this Hollywood Mirror (£29.99) helps you look your best with 12 bright lights in three settings, warm, natural and cool. It’ll add some glamour to your dressing table.

The beauty Specialbuys event starts on Sunday, December 8 - find your nearest Aldi store here.