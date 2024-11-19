Christmas Food & Drink Gift Guide 2024 including sweet, savoury and alcohol drinks | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Christmas gift guide for the food and drink lover in your life.

Christmas is the perfect time to give delicious treats and festive beverages as gifts for foodie lovers. Whether you’re shopping for the sweet tooth, savoury snacks, or someone who enjoys a tipple, I’ve created the ultimate gift guide that will add joy to anyone’s Christmas. Here’s your guide to the best edible and drinkable presents perfect for the party season.

Sweet Treats & Decadent Desserts

Candy’s Cupcakes Cakes in a Jar Set of 3 £18 - A delightful gift for those who love a personal touch—mini cakes in a jar! Perfect for indulging without the mess, these three flavours are packed into adorable, reusable jars.

Haribo Gift Set - Everyone’s favourite gummy bears and sweets, packed into a cheerful gift set. It’s a nostalgic treat that brings joy to kids and adults alike.

Popcorn Kitchen – Christmas Popcorn £15.99 - A perfect snack for festive movie nights. This premium popcorn comes in a variety of indulgent flavours, making it a sweet and salty treat for any popcorn lover.

Gnaw Hot Chocolate Spoons £11.95 - Cosy up this Christmas with these rich hot chocolate spoons. Simply stir into warm milk for an instantly creamy, decadent cocoa. A comforting gift that’s perfect for winter evenings.

Sponge Super Sharing Cake £39.99 - A showstopper cake that’s perfect for sharing with family and friends. With a rich, moist flavour and beautifully decorated, this cake makes a memorable gift for any festive gathering.

Stockley’s Sweet Shop Collection £20 - This delightful selection of classic sweets from Stockley’s is a true treat for nostalgia lovers. Packed with a mix of fruit chews, boiled sweets, and gummies, it’s the ultimate indulgence for candy fans.

Lily O’Briens Chocolate Boxes £12 - Elegant chocolate boxes filled with gourmet truffles and decadent pralines. Ideal for anyone with a refined taste in chocolate, this is a perfect holiday indulgence.

Foodie Gifts

Pot Noodle Spinning Fork & Mug Gift Set £26.69 - A fun and quirky gift set, perfect for the casual foodie. Includes a spinning fork and a mug, along with everyone's favourite Pot Noodles—ideal for a quick and cosy meal.

Costa Coffee Iced Coffee Cup Gift Set £19.99 - For the coffee lover who enjoys a chilled treat, this set comes with a reusable iced coffee cup and delicious Costa Coffee blends, making it perfect for year-round refreshment.

Luxury Hampers & Gift Sets

Mouse House Cheese & Snacks Hampers From £16 - A beautifully packaged hamper full of artisan cheeses, crackers, and snacks. A luxurious and savoury treat for cheese connoisseurs, ideal for festive platters or cosy nights in.

Prestige Hampers Cheese & Wine Basket £34.99 - A fantastic combination of premium cheeses, fine wines, and biscuits. This hamper is a wonderful gift for those who love to indulge in gourmet snacks and wine pairings.

Prestige Hampers Traditional Christmas Hamper £89.99 - Packed with seasonal goodies, from mince pies to chocolates and wine, this traditional hamper is a comprehensive Christmas gift that’s sure to delight.

Sweets Hamper from the Sweet Hamper Company £64.50 - A delightful assortment of sweet treats from classic chocolates to Christmas favourites, this hamper is the ultimate indulgence for anyone with a serious sweet tooth.

Haute Hamper Chocolate & Wine £50 - Perfect for the person who loves the finer things, this hamper pairs luxurious chocolates with a fine bottle of wine for a sophisticated holiday gift.

Bubbly, Spirits, and Wines

Bird in Hand Sparkling Wine £11.99 - Add a bit of sparkle to your Christmas celebrations with this affordable and delicious sparkling wine. Crisp, elegant, and festive—perfect for toasting the season.

Pattingham Wine – Red, White & Rosé £50 - A selection of fine wines from the Pattingham Estate. This gift set includes a beautifully curated mix of reds, whites, and rosés, making it perfect for any wine lover.

Haymans Gift Wrapped Gin £29 - This beautifully presented gin comes with a premium blend of botanicals, perfect for anyone who enjoys crafting their own gin and tonic or cocktails.

Bumba Cream Rum £22 - A decadent, rich rum liqueur with a smooth, creamy texture. It’s perfect for sipping by the fire or mixing into festive cocktails.

CODIGO Rosa Tequila £49.27 - A beautifully crafted, smooth tequila that’s perfect for sipping straight or mixing into cocktails. It’s an indulgent treat for tequila lovers.

Pommery Rosé Brut Champagne £49.99 - The ultimate celebratory gift, this luxurious Rosé Champagne adds a touch of elegance to any holiday celebration. A refined and sparkling choice for those who love bubbles.

Alcohol-Free Alternatives

Luscombe Alcohol-Free Mulled Wine - £26.50 (case of 12) - Enjoy the taste of mulled wine without the alcohol. This alcohol-free mulled wine is packed with festive spices, perfect for those who prefer not to drink alcohol but still want the seasonal flavours.

Caleno Alcohol-Free Spirits £18 - A great alternative for non-drinkers, this tropical, non-alcoholic spirit blends botanicals like juniper, coriander, and ginger. It’s perfect for mixing into festive mocktails or enjoying on its own.

