Scorching heat is on the way – and these luxury shades from Karen Millen, Marc Jacobs and more are now massively discounted.

The UK is bracing itself for a heatwave with temperatures set to hit 30 degrees for the next few weeks. If you've been thinking about buying a new pair of sunglasses then now is the time. Wowcher has huge savings on big designer brands including Karen Millen, Hugo Boss and Marc Jacobs. It’s making luxury eyewear more accessible than ever. Here’s a look at the best deals you can shop right now.

Karen Millen Sunglasses 69% Off

Karen Millen Sunglasses 69% Off | Wowcher

Get ready for the heatwave in style with a pair of Karen Millen sunglasses £19.99 the ultimate blend of fashion and function. With 10 stunning designs to choose from, these chic shades are your new go-to accessory.

Hugo Boss Sunglasses 43% Off

Hugo Boss Sunglasses 43% Off | Wowcher

For those who prefer a sharp, minimal look the Hugo Boss Gold Copper Sunglasses £114.99 delivers clean lines and modern appeal. Now 43% off, this is the perfect time to invest in timeless luxury.

Marc Jacobs 44% Off

Marc Jacobs 44% Off | Wowcher

Always edgy and full of character, Marc Jacobs eyewear £89.99 is a go-to for those who like to stand out. With four different designs to choose from and you can shop now without blowing your budget.

Wowcher Sunglasses Deals

Wowcher is known for delivering top brands at irresistible prices and this summer, their designer sunglasses sale is no exception. You don’t want to miss out on grabbing a pair of these sunglasses. Your friends will be extremely jealous.

