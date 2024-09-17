Here's our pick of wearable blankets to keep you snug this winter

Teddy Oversized Blanket Hoodie, £16 | Dunelm

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There’s nothing that says winter like curling up on the sofa with a wearable blanket for a cosy night in. We’ve rounded up some of the best buys so you’re ready for the colder months.

This fleecy Teddy Oversized Blanket Hoodie (£16) from Dunelm comes in 11 colours, including olive, red and charcoal. It’s made with recycled polyester so is an eco-friendly choice and one size fits most. It includes a hood and a pocket for your essentials.

One recent happy customer said: “These are lovely. I have three different colours. I wash them on a wool setting give them a shake and leave to dry. They are warm and comfortable to wear and not expensive. I love them. I have one in the car, if the weather turns chilly, just put it on. Lovely to put on also after a bath/shower. Great buy.”

Blue Tie-Dye | Oodie

The Oodie™ is a premium wearable blanket brand which has a huge range or styles and prints - and this Blue Tie Dye Oodie™ Original is on clearance at the moment (£39).

It’s made with soft fleecy material inside and out, with an oversized hood and extra-large pocket - the ideal attire for a lazy day on the sofa with Netflix and snacks.

A recent customer said: “It’s so soft and snuggly. Perfect for chilly winter evenings.”

Silent Night Snugsie Wearable Blanket | Amazon

This Silentnight Snugsie Wearable Blanket is usually £20 but it was £12.99 on Amazon at the time of writing.

This soft teddy fleece blanket includes a foot pocket - now, there’s a feature you never knew you needed - and it folds up into a cushion once you’ve finished wearing it, so no need to find somewhere to store it.

One shopper said: “It was a little thinner than I thought it would be, but it keeps my wife warm when she wears it. It has good soft fleecy material that feels nice. The fact that it folds down into its own pocket so it resembles a cushion is a great feature as when not in use it can be folded down and kept on the sofa without being obtrusive or looking out of place or that you have left things strewn across the sofa.”

The Comfy Original | Amazon UK

And last but certainly not least, is The Comfy Original (£38.99) - you can buy it in blush, aqua, dark navy, black charcoal or grey on Amazon.

These wearable blankets are one-size-fits-all, with an ultrasoft microfiber exterior and a sherpa-lined interior to ‘make you think you’re being hugged by a cloud’, according to the creators.

It’s a great gift for all ages, and one recent buyer said: “I got this for my teenager. He practically lives in it, and it is incredibly soft and warm: perfect for cold winter days.”