For sale: Hidden gem in secluded Liverpool village with mezzanine and fairytale exterior
The cosy three-bed flat is surrounded by nature and shrubbery.
A stunning three-bed flat in a secluded village is for sale for £310,000. The beautiful property in the heart of West Derby Village is within walking distance of shops, bars, restaurants, transport links and stunning parks. The majority of the home is spread across one floor, although the quirky layout offers a mezzanine level floor which can be a bedroom, storage or an additional lounge area.
The layout flows smoothly through offering three bedrooms, one currently a snug room to chill and read, a fitted kitchen, dining room, fitted kitchen, bathroom and a master ensuite.
