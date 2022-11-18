Register
For sale: Hidden gem in secluded Liverpool village with mezzanine and fairytale exterior

The cosy three-bed flat is surrounded by nature and shrubbery.

By Emma Dukes
1 minute ago

A stunning three-bed flat in a secluded village is for sale for £310,000. The beautiful property in the heart of West Derby Village is within walking distance of shops, bars, restaurants, transport links and stunning parks. The majority of the home is spread across one floor, although the quirky layout offers a mezzanine level floor which can be a bedroom, storage or an additional lounge area.

The layout flows smoothly through offering three bedrooms, one currently a snug room to chill and read, a fitted kitchen, dining room, fitted kitchen, bathroom and a master ensuite.

Full details are available on Rightmove.

1. Village Hall, Town Row

The three-bed property has a cottage like feel, surrounded by shrubbery.

2. Village Hall, Town Row

The property is spread across one floor.

3. Village Hall, Town Row

There are three good sized bedrooms, with the third being used as a snug.

4. Village Hall, Town Row

The large kitchen has lovely wood floors and tons of natural light.

