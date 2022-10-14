For sale: Large detached house in popular Liverpool Woolton area with summer house gym and wooden gazebos
The five-bed property has three floors.
Take a look at this stunning detached property in sought after area of Woolton Village.
Situated on Woolton Hill Road, the location is close to a wide variety of schools, restaurants and shops.
Listed on Rightmove for offers over £900,000, the property has five double bedrooms, four bathrooms and a large garden.
The garden even features two wooden gazebos and a gym.
Would you live here?
Undefined: related
Page 1 of 3