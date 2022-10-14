The five-bed property has three floors.

Take a look at this stunning detached property in sought after area of Woolton Village.

Situated on Woolton Hill Road, the location is close to a wide variety of schools, restaurants and shops.

Listed on Rightmove for offers over £900,000, the property has five double bedrooms, four bathrooms and a large garden.

The garden even features two wooden gazebos and a gym.

Would you live here?

1. Woolton Hill Road, L25 The large kitchen/diner features skylight windows, filling the room with natural light. Photo Sales

2. Woolton Hill Road, L25 The kitchen/dinner is incredibly spacious, with modern fixtures and access to the large garden. Photo Sales

3. Woolton Hill Road, L25 The living room is a good size, with laminate flooring and ample space for furniture. Photo Sales

4. Woolton Hill Road, L25 A separate dining room is perfect for hosting, with wonderful views of the garden. Photo Sales