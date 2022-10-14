Register
Take a look at this five-bed detached house in the sought after area of Woolton.

For sale: Large detached house in popular Liverpool Woolton area with summer house gym and wooden gazebos

The five-bed property has three floors.

By Emma Dukes
35 minutes ago

Take a look at this stunning detached property in sought after area of Woolton Village.

Situated on Woolton Hill Road, the location is close to a wide variety of schools, restaurants and shops.

Listed on Rightmove for offers over £900,000, the property has five double bedrooms, four bathrooms and a large garden.

The garden even features two wooden gazebos and a gym.

Would you live here?

1. Woolton Hill Road, L25

The large kitchen/diner features skylight windows, filling the room with natural light.

Photo Sales

2. Woolton Hill Road, L25

The kitchen/dinner is incredibly spacious, with modern fixtures and access to the large garden.

Photo Sales

3. Woolton Hill Road, L25

The living room is a good size, with laminate flooring and ample space for furniture.

Photo Sales

4. Woolton Hill Road, L25

A separate dining room is perfect for hosting, with wonderful views of the garden.

Photo Sales
