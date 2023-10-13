The beautiful property has a master bedroom with balcony, private gardens and a wisteria archway.

A ‘beautiful’ and ‘unique’ Wirral cottage is on the market for offers over £1,100,000. Located in a rural, sought after location, the four-bed property is set on gated grounds and surrounded by greenery.

The Rightmove property description by Bradshaw Farnham & Lea reads: “Set in 2.5 acres of Land, Rosebank is a beautiful 4 bedroom property with a separate detached 2 bedroom annex.

“This unique property also includes a stable with hayloft, along with a pony paddock. Rosebank is situated along a private lane off Thornton Common Road, and offers a high degree of seclusion. This lovely home is a short distance from the villages of Thornton Hough and Willaston in the ‘rural heart’ of the Wirral peninsular.”

Stable and pony paddock

Two-bed annex

Greenhouse

Garage

Master bedroom with balcony

Private gardens

Wisteria archway

Gated grounds

