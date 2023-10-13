Register
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Liverpool for sale: ‘Unique’ cottage in ‘rural heart’ of Merseyside with stables and 2.5 acres gated grounds

The beautiful property has a master bedroom with balcony, private gardens and a wisteria archway.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 8th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 16:48 BST

A ‘beautiful’ and ‘unique’ Wirral cottage is on the market for offers over £1,100,000. Located in a rural, sought after location, the four-bed property is set on gated grounds and surrounded by greenery.

The Rightmove property description by Bradshaw Farnham & Lea reads: “Set in 2.5 acres of Land, Rosebank is a beautiful 4 bedroom property with a separate detached 2 bedroom annex.

“This unique property also includes a stable with hayloft, along with a pony paddock. Rosebank is situated along a private lane off Thornton Common Road, and offers a high degree of seclusion. This lovely home is a short distance from the villages of Thornton Hough and Willaston in the ‘rural heart’ of the Wirral peninsular.”

  • Stable and pony paddock
  • Two-bed annex
  • Greenhouse
  • Garage
  • Master bedroom with balcony
  • Private gardens
  • Wisteria archway
  • Gated grounds
Take a look inside this unique cottage.

1. Rosebank, Thornton Hough CH63

Take a look inside this unique cottage. Photo: Rightmove/Bradshaw Farnham & Lea

The kitchen features wooden cabinets.

2. Rosebank, Thornton Hough CH63

The kitchen features wooden cabinets. Photo: Rightmove/Bradshaw Farnham & Lea

And feels very cosy.

3. Rosebank, Thornton Hough CH63

And feels very cosy. Photo: Rightmove/Bradshaw Farnham & Lea

The living area features exposed brick walls and a fireplace.

4. Rosebank, Thornton Hough CH63

The living area features exposed brick walls and a fireplace. Photo: Rightmove/Bradshaw Farnham & Lea

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SalePropertyLiverpool