I've made these eco-friendly beauty swaps and I'm not going back

Consumer writer Bex Bastable explores the best ways to switch to a more sustainable beauty regime

I’m on a one-woman mission to reduce waste and make better choices to limit my impact on the planet - and that includes my beauty and skincare regime. I’ve been on the look-out for the best eco-friendly beauty swaps - and these are some of my favourites.

But first of all, why is making these swaps so important? I spoke to Paige Tracey, Business Development Manager for beauty, wellness and textiles at the Soil Association, who made the case for switching to organic and eco-friendly beauty products.

She said: “You should opt for certified organic beauty and wellbeing because it is not only better for the planet, but likely to also be better for you. It won’t contain controversial synthetic ingredients found in mainstream products like parabens, phthalates and artificial fragrances.

“It will be free from microplastics and the ingredients have been grown in a way that regenerates and nourishes the soil, meaning it supports the health of the environment from seed to when the product goes down the drain.”

So it’s better for your health and better for the planet - making the switch seems like a no-brainer to me.

Soap

Dr Bronner's Lavender All-One Magic Soap | Dr Bronner's

Dr. Bronner’s has been a leader in sustainable, fair trade and organic soap making for 75 years - and its 18-in-1 Magic Soap is a favourite of supermodel Bella Hadid. These castile soaps can be used on your face and hair, as well as for the laundry, mopping, or to clean your pets or your home. There are no synthetic preservatives, detergents or foaming agents, and a little goes a long way.

I tried the Lavender All-One Magic Soap 945ml (£24.99) as it’s Bella’s choice, and I can see why she loves it. It’s now my go-to shower gel, and it leaves you feeling clean, it smells great, and you just need a few drops with water, so I can see this bottle lasting for six months or more.

Choose from a range of gorgeous-sounding scents, including Citrus Orange, Cherry Blossom and Almond to name a few.

Hair care

Swap your bottled shampoo for a bar | Eco Warrior

I’m a huge fan of shampoo bars as they’re plastic-free and usually last a long time as you’re less likely to overdo it with a bar. My favourite is the Eco Warrior Dry Hair Shampoo Bar (£5.50, Ocado). It gives a great clean and it helps you avoid throwing away endless shampoo bottles. It contains argan and coconut oil for moisturising, and marshmallow extract for healthy glossy hair. I’ve found it to be a seamless swap from bottled products and you’ll get more washes out of a bar - an easy win.

I also recently discovered the REHAB. Mini Hair Travel Kit (£36.80) which includes Mini Dose 1.0 Hair Oil, hair perfume, a mini hair brush, two shampoo sheets and two conditioner sheets. The shampoo and conditioner sheets in particular are perfect for zero-waste luggage, particularly if you’re going camping and want to leave no trace - as the sheets lather up into foaming hair products, and the sachets dissolve in water. So it’s a much better choice than mini shampoo and conditioner bottles.

Rehab Mini Hair Travel Kit | REHAB

The products are made with eco and travel-friendly packaging and are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, as well as sulphate and paraben-free. The hairbrush is also made from wheat-based straw and it’s biodegradable.

The REHAB Mini Hair Travel Kit is a great buy if you want to travel light, leave no trace and still have fabulous hair.

Skincare

This Inlight Super-Food Mask (£44) is a luxurious treat - and it’s Soil Association certified and handcrafted in Cornwall.

It’s made with spirulina and rosehip oil to detoxify and repair the skin, as well as baobab powder which creates a gritty texture for gentle exfoliation. The mask promises to stimulate cell renewal and collagen production to plump, firm and refresh the skin. There are around 15 applications in a pot and it’s recommended to use once a week.

I’ve been using it for a few weeks now and it feels like an indulgence - but it’s guilt-free!

Inlight Super-Food Mask | Inlight

I’m also a fan of Brighton-based Skin & Tonic which makes organic skincare in recycled and recyclable packaging. Jodie Kidd was such a fan that she’s now bought into the company, as she loved the pure and simple approach to skincare.

I’ve recently tried the Fresh Face Exfoliating Water (£11.75) with Orange Blossom and Hibiscus. It gently exfoliates and leaves you with bright and hydrated skin, plus it includes Neroli which lifts your mood.

It’s a great addition to your skincare routine, and it smells gorgeous, so will make you feel suitably pampered and ready for the day.

Skin & Tonic

Another top tip of mine is to ditch the cotton wool and switch to reusable bamboo pads - which can be washed and used over and over again. These ASPACES Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (£7.36) are a great guilt-free addition to your skincare routine, as you can wash away the day without producing loads of waste.

You get 20 cleansing pads with a laundry bag, and these pads replace around 10,000 disposable cotton balls, the retailer says. Plus you’ll save in the long run on years worth of cotton wool.

Dental products

We produce so much plastic waste with our dental care - from toothbrushes to floss and toothpaste tubes. I’ve been on the lookout for more eco-friendly options, and discovered the DenTek eco-friendly range. Dental floss is often made from petroleum-based nylon which takes between 50-70 years to break down.

DenTek has an eco-friendly range of dental care products | DenTek

As a plastic alternative, DenTek uses a bio-resin made from sugar cane plants to manufacture their Floss Pick range and Interdental Brushes.

Using this renewable material reduces carbon emissions by up to 80% when compared to plastic creation. All outer packaging across the eco range is made from a minimum of 30% recycled material and is 100% recyclable.

The DenTek Eco-Friendly Sensitive Floss Picks (£11.64 for a pack of six) are a great alternative to mainstream dental floss for those with sensitive teeth and gums, and there’s the Dentek Slim Brush Eco-Friendly Plan-Based Interdental Brushes (£6.88 for a pack of 32) which clean the areas your toothbrush can’t reach.

Brightening Antioxidant Toothpaste | Organically Epic

This Brightening Antioxidant Toothpaste by Organically Epic (£12) is Soil Association certified and comes in 100% recyclable packaging. This natural toothpaste is made in Essex with cranberry extract, aloe vera leaf juice, coconut oil, papaya enzyme, peppermint, tea tree and kaolin clay - and it gives a good clean while being kind to your gums and the planet. When you get over the grey colour (from the charcoal), it actually has a really pleasant taste and does a great job.

Pair this with the brand’s Bamboo Toothbrush (£4) and you’ve got yourself an eco-friendly toothbrushing routine to keep your pearly whites sparkling and reducing your impact on the planet at the same time.

You can find out more about eco-friendly and organic swaps you can make at: www.soilassociation.org