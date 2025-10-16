This deal is perfectly timed for early Christmas shoppers | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Save 67% on this Lamborghini-inspired 12V ride-on car for kids – the ultimate Christmas gift for little drivers

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re looking to make this Christmas one to remember, this designer-inspired 12V kids ride-on car is the ultimate showstopper.

Now priced at just £104 instead of £319.99, it brings a serious dose of supercar style to playtime — all for a fraction of the cost.

Modelled on a Lamborghini, this vibrant yellow mini motor comes complete with LED lights, realistic engine sounds, and even a USB port for your little driver’s favourite tunes.

The ride-on car even has a remote control | Wowcher

It’s built for adventure with dual 12V motors powering speeds of up to 5km/h, a 12V 4.5AH rechargeable battery for hours of fun, and the option to switch between pedal control or parental remote operation for extra peace of mind.

Safety features include adjustable seatbelts, lockable doors and soft-start technology, so younger riders can enjoy a smooth cruise without sudden jolts.

Designed for kids aged three and up, the car’s durable frame, comfortable seat and eye-catching design make it a dream gift for budding drivers.

It’s easy to move too, thanks to a built-in handle and transport wheels, making the transition from indoor play to outdoor fun completely hassle-free.

With its luxury look and realistic features, this Lamborghini-inspired ride-on is guaranteed to make any child’s Christmas morning unforgettable – and with a 67% saving, it might just make the grown-ups smile too.

This 67% saving can only be accessed through Wowcher. To see the deal, click here.

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how Buy now Buy now The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥