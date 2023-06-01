This three-bedroom home ‘ideal for growing families’ has gone on the market on the edge of Liverpool for the bargain price of £160k.

Little Estate Agents , who are marketing the property on Zoopla , said in their listing: “Well-presented throughout is this spacious end of terraced property with three bedrooms ideal for a growing family.

“Located in Huyton with a wealth of local amenities close by including shops, schools and recreational facilities. The property is also well connected by rail and road with both Roby train station and the M62 motorway just a short distance away.”

Let’s take a look inside.

PROPERTY FACTFILE

LOCATION: Elizabeth Road, Huyton L36

PRICE: Offers over £160,000

AGENT: Little Estate Agents