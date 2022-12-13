Fly from Liverpool and spend a week in the sunshine - from as low as £197 per person.

The weather is feeling extra wintery this year, with snowy landscapes and freezing temperatures. Whilst some people love playing in the snow, others crave the sunshine and feel a little down during British winter months.

After the excitement of Christmas is over, you may be considering an escape to warmer climates but wondering where is warm in January and whether a holiday will break the bank.

Luckily, we’ve done research for you and found package holidays, with flights departing from Liverpool John Lennon Airport and weather warm enough for sunbathing.

Price: From £197 per person. Additional £17.30 per person for transfers.

Average temp in January: 23 degrees.

Hotel rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Hotel highlights: Surrounded by lush tropical gardens and perfect for families.

Price: From £239 per person. Additional £15.92 per person for transfers.

Average temp in January: 17 degrees.

Hotel rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Hotel highlights: Two outdoor pools and short walk to the beach.

Price: From £250 per person. Additional £25.80 per person for transfers.

Average temp in January: 17 degrees.

Hotel rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Hotel highlights: Highly rated hotel with entertainment for young adults and free champagne on Fridays.

Price: From £265 per person. Additional £11.33 per person for transfers.

Average temp in January: 20 degrees.

Hotel rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Hotel highlights: Peaceful location but only 1km away from entertainment venues.

Price: From £328 per person. Additional £40.29 per person for transfers.

Average temp in January: 20 degrees.

Hotel rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Hotel highlights: Beautiful views of Mount Tiede alongside a large pool with slides and a Jacuzzi.

Prices are correct as of December 13 2022 for selected dates during January 2023. Extra costs may apply for hold luggage.