The Lotto jackpot is £3.9m this Saturday — here’s how you can massively boost your chances for less than a tenner with this Wowcher syndicate deal.

Are you feeling lucky? This Saturday’s National Lottery Lotto jackpot is a whopping £3.9 million — and you can boost your chances of claiming a share with a clever Wowcher syndicate deal that’s 70% off right now.

For just £9, you’ll get 500 Lotto syndicate lines with You Play We Play — normally £30. That means you’ll be part of a 50-person syndicate for the official National Lottery draw on Saturday 12 July and beyond, giving you vastly more entries and more chances to win. Buy your syndicate lines here on Wowcher for £9.

It’s simple: if any of the 500 lines in your syndicate win, you’ll get a share of the prizes. Syndicates are drawn twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday, and use real National Lottery tickets — so you’re still supporting the good causes that benefit from the lottery.

This is one of Wowcher’s most popular deals of the week, with more than 1,400 players already signing up ahead of Saturday night’s massive draw. With only hours left to join before the jackpot rolls, it’s the perfect way to dramatically increase your odds without breaking the bank.

And because You Play We Play syndicates buy official National Lottery tickets — not bets — you’ll still be eligible for every prize tier, including the big jackpots and all the smaller wins. Every penny you play still supports the National Lottery’s good cause fund, too.

More than 500 chances to win for under a tenner is a no-brainer for anyone dreaming of a big Saturday night result. Grab your 500 Lotto lines now before the draw closes — and good luck!

This deal is for new You Play We Play customers only. You must be 18 or over to play. Please gamble responsibly — help and advice is available at begambleaware.org.

