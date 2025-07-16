Tomato red is the hottest colour of the season and the M&S cowl neck slip dress is all you need | M&S

Three ways to style the M&S cowl neck slip dress in the tomato red colour.

This summer, forget soft pastels and neutrals, tomato red is taking over. It’s bold, warm, and radiates energy in a way no other colour can. Designers have leaned into it, influencers are wearing it on repeat, and it’s quickly become the shade of choice for those wanting to make a statement. Not only is it flattering on nearly every skin tone, but it also feels fresh and confident, exactly the kind of energy we want as we head into the heart of summer.

Enter the M&S Cowl Neck Midaxi Slip Dress £79 and destined to become your summer wardrobe hero. With its silky drape, elegant cowl neckline, and rich tomato hue, this dress is both classic and of-the-moment. It's designed with versatility in mind. Here are three simple ways to wear the M&S dress this summer.

M&S Cowl Neck Midaxi Slip Dress

M&S Cowl Neck Midaxi Slip Dress | M&S

1 Daytime outfit

Wear with flat sandals to keep things breezy and comfortable, while a raffia bag and oversized sunglasses give the look a relaxed, chic finish. A slicked-back bun and gold hoops add just the right amount of polish.

2 Work outfit

You might not expect a slip dress to work for the office, but this one does beautifully. The midaxi length adds elegance, and when paired with a tailored blazer it instantly becomes a more structured look. Add low-heeled mules, a tote handbag and minimalist jewellery. The perfect desk-to-drinks outfit that balances professionalism with style.

3 Evening outfit

When it comes to evening wear, this M&S dress comes into its own. Its fluid silhouette and silky finish makes it ideal for cocktails, and date nights. All you need is a pair of strappy heels and a matching clutch bag. Let the dress speak for itself.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday's NationalWorld newsletter

