This article contains affiliate links.

Camera has non-toxic paper that is gentle on kids’ skin.

Has front and back facing lenses and takes photos with the press of a button.

Parents can grab an incredible saving on Amazon right now.

A child friendly camera designed to get kids interested in photography has been released - and shoppers can get a great saving on Amazon right now. HelloBabyInc promises that it’s more than just a toy – it’s a gateway to a world of imagination and expression.

The instant print camera blends advanced technology, safety features, and creative options. It comes complete with a 16GB SD card, two rolls of printing paper, a Type-C charging cable, a detachable lanyard, and a user manual, providing everything needed to start capturing memories immediately.

More than just a camera, the HelloBaby Kids Instant Print Camera is a tool for discovery and creativity. It allows children to explore their surroundings, capture beautiful moments, and share their experiences in a fun and interactive way.

What safety features does the camera have?

If you are worried about how safe it is to use, the product is suitable for children aged 3 to 12. HelloBabyInc have also stated that the camera uses non-toxic, odourless printing materials and advanced thermal printing technology to ensure a safe play environment.

How does it work?

This innovative camera allows children to print black-and-white photos instantly with the press of a shutter button. The advanced thermal printing technology uses safe, environmentally friendly paper that is odourless and non-toxic, ensuring it is gentle on kids’ skin.

The package includes two rolls of printing paper, capable of producing up to 140 photos, perfect for capturing and sharing precious memories.

What features does the camera have?

The HelloBaby Kids Instant Print Camera features front and rear dual lenses that support 12MP colourful image capture and 1080P high-definition video recording. With a 3.2-inch IPS screen and 16x digital zoom, children can explore and document their world in vivid detail. The included 16GB SD card provides ample storage for countless photos and videos, ensuring children never miss a moment.

Camera can ‘unleash’ children’s imagination

Equipped with multiple scene filters and stickers, the HelloBaby camera encourages children to unleash their imagination. From continuous shooting to time-lapse photography, the camera offers a variety of modes to keep young photographers engaged and entertained. The built-in 1200mAh rechargeable battery provides up to 18 hours of continuous use, allowing kids to enjoy uninterrupted creative play.

To celebrate the launch, HelloBaby is offering a huge 50% off the Instant Print Camera on Amazon UK when using the following code: 'C44NBNCE’. This makes the product just £34.98.

How old were you when you had your first camera? Share your experiences in the comments below.