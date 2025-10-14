This Gucci Intense Oud Eau de Parfum is an absolute steal for Christmas - now better than half price | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Gucci Intense Oud Eau de Parfum now better than half price from Wowcher.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it comes to luxury fragrances, Gucci has long been a name synonymous with elegance and allure and the Gucci Intense Oud Eau de Parfum (90ml) £64 (was £158 now 54% off) is no exception. Now available to shop from Wowcher, this unisex perfume offers an indulgent scent experience that embodies timeless sophistication and confidence.

Gucci Intense Oud is an exquisite blend designed for those who appreciate complexity and richness in their scent. The fragrance opens with a captivating mix of pear, raspberry, and saffron, setting a warm and slightly sweet tone.

Gucci Intense Oud Eau de Parfum

This Gucci Intense Oud Eau de Parfum is an absolute steal for Christmas - now better than half price | Wowcher

At its heart, Bulgarian rose and orange flower bring floral refinement, adding balance and sensuality. Finally, the base of rich oud oil and earthy patchouli grounds the fragrance with remarkable depth, leaving behind an unforgettable trail that lingers long after the first spritz.

Whether you’re preparing for a glamorous night out or looking to elevate your everyday style, Gucci Intense Oud adapts seamlessly. Its unisex composition makes it an elegant choice for anyone seeking to express confidence and sophistication. Just a few sprays are enough to leave a lasting impression refined, mysterious, and effortlessly luxurious.

Wowcher offers this designer fragrance at an exceptional value, allowing you to experience Gucci’s world of opulence without the high-end price tag. Whether you’re treating yourself or surprising someone special, this Gucci Intense Oud Eau de Parfum promises sophistication in every spritz.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Linkby October Menopause awareness month - the Weightwatchers plan supporting women through perimenopause, menopause and postmenopasue £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now WeightWatchers has launched its new WeightWatchers for Menopause program, designed by doctors and women’s health experts. It offers tailored nutrition guidance, symptom management, and community support for women navigating perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause. Members can access in-person and virtual workshops, expert-led sessions, exclusive app content, and community support. Find out more about the new program by clicking here

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how Buy now Buy now The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here