13 fascinating pictures of 1990s Liverpool from streets and buildings to people

1. Liverpool, 1990s
Singer Paul McCartney poses at the Cavern Club before performing a gig on December 14th 1999 in Liverpool. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Liverpool, 1990s
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - 1990: A view of power station chimneys, the three 'ugly' sisters, in Clarence Dock, an area of Liverpool which has since undergone major redevelopment, circa 1990 in central Liverpool, England. The Power Station was demolished in 1994. The Liverpool One postcode area of Liverpool underwent significant rebuilding as the city became the European Capital of Culture in 2008. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. Liverpool, 1990s
A woman, carrying a push chair, and her young son waiting at a vandalised bus stop in Liverpool, circa 1990. (Photo by Charles Milligan/Getty Images) | Getty Images
4. Liverpool, 1990s
14 Jun 1996: Fans gather outside a Liverpool pub before the Group C match between the Czech Republic and Italy at Anfield during the European Football Championships. The Czech Republic beat Italy 2-1 | Getty Images