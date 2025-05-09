They are among the oldest businesses in the North West, all of which have been running for at least a century and in some cases hundreds of years.
Many are still owned by the same family, with the expertise that has made them such a success having been passed down through several generations.
They include pubs, restaurants, breweries, ice cream makers, sweet manufacturers, jewellery shops, chemists, department stores and more.
Many have fascinating stories behind them, from sibling rivalries to young love and daring adventures.
One featured on a Channel 4 show, one holds a royal warrant and another’s signature tipple was once named Britain’s favourite beer.
This is not a definitive list of the oldest businesses across the north west of England but it includes many of the region’s best known and best loved family firms which are still running today.
How many of these businesses do you know and were you aware of the history behind them?
1. James Baxter & Son
The famous potted shrimp firm Baxters was founded in Morecambe Bay in 1799 and is still going strong more than 200 years later, having been passed down through seven generations of the same family. The company, which has never altered the basic process used to prepare the classic English delicacy, still holds a royal warrant, initially granted to Harry Baxter by HM Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, in the 1960s. The Baxter family first came to Morecambe in the 1600s and initially combined farming with fishing, before focusing on the latter. | Andrew Reilly Photo: Andrew Reilly
2. Daniel Thwaites brewery
Thwaites' story began in 1807, when Daniel Thwaites became a partner in the Eanam Brewery in Blackburn. By 1824, he was the sole owner, and following his death the business passed to his son Daniel Jr, who would become MP for Blackburn in 1875. By 1878, the brewery was churning out 100,000 barrels a year and the family firm continued to expand under the stewardship of Elma Thwaites who inherited it after Daniel Jr's death in 1888. In 1925, Thwaites introduced Double Ben and began to bottle beers, while in the 70s Thwaites Mild was voted Britain's best beer. One of the biggest changes in Thwaites' history came in 2018, when it moved to a new brewery and head office in the Ribble Valley. Today, as well as the brewery, it has around 300 pubs, inns, hotels and spas, mostly in the north of England. | Daniel Thwaites Photo: Daniel Thwaites
3. Carrs Jewellers
Carrs has been making, selling and repairing watches, clocks and jewellery for more than 200 years, since it was established by James Carr in 1820. The business, which stands on Garstang High Street, in Lancashire, remains in the Carr family today, seven generations on. James initially specialised in making and repairing watches and clocks but over the years the firm has branched out, with his great-grandson Simeon Carr introducing jewellery making and his great-great-great-grandon David Carr adding trophy making and engraving. | Carrs Jewellers Photo: Carrs Jewellers
4. Booths
The historic grocery firm Booth & Co began life in June 1847 when 19-year-old tea dealer Edwin Henry Booth secured an £80 loan to open his first shop, The China House, in Blackpool. It was such a success he was able to repay the debt just three months later and soon opened a second, larger store in the market town of Chorley in 1855, followed by stores in Preston, Lytham and Blackburn between 1867 and 1884. The firm's expansion continued under his eldest son John Booth, who took over in 1899 and enlarged the existing stores, added cafés and opened eight new stores in the space of just 12 years between the wars. As shopping habits changed, the first of Booths stores converted to self-service in 1962. Today, Booths is run by Edwin J. Booth, the fifth generation of the Booth family, and has 28 stores across the North, employing around 3,000 people. In 2006, the firm was ranked second in a list of the world’s greatest food retailers. | Booths Photo: Booths
